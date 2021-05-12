The Goon Sax announce new album, ‘Mirror II’, share single ‘In The Stone’

Brisbane trio The Goon Sax have announced the forthcoming release of their third studio album, ‘Mirror II’.

The record will arrive on July 9 through Chapter Music in Australia and Matador everywhere else, marking the band’s first full-length release since signing to the US indie label. To celebrate the announcement, The Goon Sax have released the lead single, ‘In The Stone’, along with a music video directed by Mara Palena.

Listen to the track below:

Advertisement

‘Mirror II’ was recorded in Bristol with production by John Parish, who has previously worked with Aldous Harding and PJ Harvey. According to a statement, the band said the new album offers a sound that is “expansive, more universal, more weird” – similar to the avant-pop stylings found in ‘In The Stone’ – and a step away from the guitar pop elements of their first two records, ‘Up To Anything’ and ‘We’re Not Talking’.

“The first two albums are inherently linked. They had three-word titles; they went together. This one definitely felt like going back to square one and starting again, and that was really freeing,” frontman Louis Forster said in a statement.

Bandmate Riley Jones elaborated: “We lived in a shared house together, this tiny little Queenslander we called ‘Fantasy Planet’, where we wrote the [new] album.

“We were able to go to each other’s rooms and say anything that came to mind and go to the practice room three times a week. It was pretty intense.”

The album announcement comes ahead of The Goon Sax’s Brisbane and Sydney headline shows later this month, as well as their performance at Melbourne’s RISING festival in June.

Advertisement

The tracklist for The Goon Sax’s ‘Mirror II’ is:

1. ‘In The Stone’

2. ‘Psychic’

3. ‘Tag’

4. ‘Temples’

5. ‘The Chance’

6. ‘Bath Water’

7. ‘Desire’

8. ‘Carpetry’

9. ‘Til Dawn’

10. ‘Caterpillars’