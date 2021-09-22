The Goon Sax draw inspiration from Kanye West in new music video for ‘Temples’

The Goon Sax have shared the music video for ‘Temples’, lifted from their recently released third album ‘Mirror II’.

Directed by James Caswell, the clip flicks between vocalist James Harrison performing in a field and the full trio jamming together in a room. In a statement, Harrison said the video was inspired by Joanna Newsom’s clip for ‘Divers’ and a scene from Kanye West’s visual for ‘All Falls Down’.

Watch the video below:

Advertisement

“‘Temples’ is an offering in song that I wanted to be overwhelmingly pretty and a bit nostalgic. It sort of reminds me of an epic biopic or a scripted love letter,” Harrison said.

“When writing the lyrics, I was trying to surmise a romance in its entirety rather than as a self-contained moment. That’s why I think the romanticism is a bit unbelievable. And why I felt like I was in a dream state when I wrote it.”

‘Mirror II’ was released back in July through Chapter in Australia, and marked their first release on indie label Matador overseas. NME gave ‘Mirror II’ four stars upon its release, praising the record for its “assured, mature songs bursting with creativity”.

The band will celebrate the release of ‘Mirror II’ with tour dates in the UK in January, as well as a North American circuit months later, joining Matador labelmate Snail Mail.