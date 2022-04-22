The Goon Sax share new songs on expanded ‘Mirror II’ deluxe version

The Goon Sax have shared the deluxe version of their 2021 studio album ‘Mirror II’, which includes four previously-unreleased songs.

The expanded album, released today (April 22), features two songs that did not make the cut for the original track-list: ‘We’re Just Talking’ and ‘Spike Fence’. The album also includes a demo version of ‘Mirror II”s lead single ‘In The Stone’ and a cover of Len’s 1999 single ‘Steal My Sunshine’. The band originally performed the cover as part of their KEXP At Home session this past September.

Listen to ‘Mirror II (Deluxe Edition)’ below:

The Goon Sax released ‘Mirror II’, their third album, in July 2021. Four singles were released from the album: ‘In The Stone’, ‘Psychic’, ‘Desire’ and ‘Temples’. In a four-star review of the album, NME described it as containing “assured, mature songs [that are] bursting with creativity”.

“Perhaps the most touching thing about listening to ‘Mirror II’ is noticing little connections with The Goon Sax’s early teenage songs,” it read. “So much can change in five years, especially in the transition from adolescence to adulthood, but some things will always be the same.”

The band are currently on tour in North America, in support of Snail Mail. An Australian tour is anticipated for June, before the band tour through Europe – again with Snail Mail – and then return to North America for a run of dates with Interpol and Spoon.