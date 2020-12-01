The Goon Sax sign to Matador Records, with new album announced for early next year

The Goon Sax have signed to Matador Records, confirming their third album will be released with the iconic New York label early next year.

The Brisbane indie pop trio shared the news in a lovably awkward announcement video on social media.

“I was trying to channel some more lively youtuber energy at the beginning of this one but it just made my accent break,” frontman Louis Forster said.

“Anyway, it’s hard to speak with the gravity of what this new music and signing means to us. It’s the culmination of what we’ve been working on since 2017 when we recorded ‘We’re Not Talking’, and I think it’s the most proud we’ve been of anything we’ve made together thus far. I won’t say more about it, we’ll be doing a lot of that soon!”

We have some very exciting news ⬇️↘️⬇️⤵️⤵️ ❣️ We can’t wait to share our new record with everybody next year and guess what! it’s coming out on @matadorrecords pic.twitter.com/6NU1dsK43M — The Goon Sax (@thegoonsax) November 30, 2020

Earlier this year, NME reported that the band had recorded a new album with longtime PJ Harvey collaborator John Parish at Invada Studios in Bristol, confirmed by their Australian and New Zealand label Chapter Music.

The Goon Sax played new material in their support slot for Welsh musician Cate Le Bon in December last year. According to a scenestr review of the Brisbane leg, the new songs feature synthesisers, more distortion and drum machines.

The new, livelier sound was showcased in a livestream performance for the German edition of Rolling Stone in May, where they reworked the instrumentals of ‘Losing Myself’, ‘We Can’t Win’ and ‘Making The Worst’, into analogue synth-heavy arrangements. They also translated their song ‘Boyfriend’ into German and covered Robert Palmer’s ‘Johnny and Mary’.