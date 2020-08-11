The Government’s Live Music Australia program wants to help venues get back on their feet

First round applications are now open for the Morrison Government’s Live Music Australia program.

The $20million initiative will offer grants to small and medium venues, to help them get back on their feet and prepare for hosting shows again.

The program will provide $5million annually over a four-year period, with two rounds of $2.5million funding each year.

Media Release: Funding to help Australian venues bring back the music https://t.co/nVKLHZd6Y7 #auspol pic.twitter.com/XUyLupDD0U — Paul Fletcher (@PaulFletcherMP) August 10, 2020

The first year of financial aid spanning 2020-21 has been tailored to support venues in their recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. The aim of the grants for this period are to help live music venues, be that pubs, clubs or bars, rebuild their music programs, support performance opportunities for local artists and encourage partnerships and collaborations across the Australian live music industry.

“This program will help the live music scene to adapt in this changing environment by supporting venues to host gigs, performances and tours of local talent as restrictions ease,” said the Hon Paul Fletcher MP, Minister for Communications, Cyber Safety and the Arts.

“I encourage pubs, clubs and venues around the country to apply for funding through the new Live Music Australia program so they can get back on their feet and be ready to open their doors to once again bring live home-grown music to Australian audiences.”

Recipients of the financial assistance will be chosen through an open competitive grants process, with funding allocated to venues that can demonstrate their support for original Australian live music. Applications for the program can include proposed projects to upgrade venue equipment or infrastructure, build capacity of staff, professional development programs, initiatives for creating safe and inclusive spaces and encouraging expanded regional touring circuits.

The Live Music Australia program is part of the Government’s $30.9million Australian Music Industry package, which was announced in March 2019.

It is the latest in a string of financial grants and support programs launched by various industry bodies to help the sector recover from COVID-19. In June, APRA AMCOS unveiled their Sustainability Fund for Indigenous artists, while the Victorian Government distributed $857,000 in grants to help the local industry in July.

Applications are open now until September 13. You can apply here.