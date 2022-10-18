The Grass Is Greener cancel Canberra and Geelong editions, remove more artists

Organisers for The Grass Is Greener have announced the cancellation of this year’s Canberra and Geelong editions, as well as further line-up changes for the Gold Coast and Cairns events.

Announced back in June, both of the newly axed dates were poised to be the festival’s first in those cities. In a statement shared today (October 18), organisers blamed the cancellation on “the culmination of multiple elements that have affected not only us but our industry partners and siblings across the entire event industry in the COVID/post-lockdown period”.

Elaborating on the sentiment, they explained that ticket sales for this year’s festival had come below what they’d projected, and compounded with “exponential cost increases across the board”, they’re now unable to run the events as planned.

They continued: “From an event standpoint, especially heading into these new markets, a festival team relies on certain milestones to enable us to run events successfully. What’s more, the weather warnings we’re receiving from Canberra and Geelong have also played a large role in this decision.

“While the shows were selling slower than predicted, we still had full intention of seeing them through – loss or otherwise. However, when coupled with the chance that sites might not even be built due to the impending weather, we knew we had to make a call as soon as possible.”

The news comes after ONEFOUR pulled out of the festival over the weekend, writing in their own statement that “after multiple attempts to work through many challenges with The Grass Is Greener, they have failed to honour their obligations and cannot deliver the show we and our fans expect”.

The festival’s organisers addressed their disappointment, saying: “We were especially excited to host ONEFOUR. Although they graciously tried to work with us, we weren’t able to find a way forward that honored our original agreements.

“We hope that our willingness to host ONEFOUR displays to other promoters that welcoming them on their [line-ups] is a mutually beneficial [endeavour], and not fraught with the controversy that mainstream media cares to peddle.”

Also removing himself from the line-up was ZHU, who issued a statement earlier today reading: “We’ve been planning this production for months and the festival made it impossible to deliver this experience.”

Both the Gold Coast and Cairns events are scheduled to go ahead as planned. The former will take place at Doug Jennings Park this Saturday (October 22), with the latter slated for next Saturday (October 29) at the Cairns Showgrounds.

In their own statement, though, The Grass Is Greener revealed that in addition to ONEFOUR and ZHU, Ty Dolla $ign and Maya Jane Coles would also be removed from their line-ups. On the move, organisers said: “Because of the cancellation of [the Canberra and Geelong] events, we were unable to agree upon new payment terms for the remaining fees.”

Still due to perform are the likes of YG, PNAU, Mashd N Kutcher and Boo Seeka.

Canberra’s iteration of The Grass In Greener was scheduled to go down this Sunday (October 23), with Geelong’s locked in for a week later (October 30). Details on refunds will be issued to ticketholders “in the next 7-14 days”. Tickets for the cancelled events will also be valid for either of the dates that are still going ahead, as well as YG’s Melbourne sideshow on Monday October 31.

The organisers have pleaded with ticketholders to “kindly consider that this is an extremely challenging time in this industry”, assuring them that the team will “always do our best to give you an amazing experience”. They continued: “With a long history of running successful events, we were not immune from being affected by the number of factors outlined that have contributed to this decision today.

“Nonetheless, we make this call keeping in mind the long-term sustainability of the events you’ve come to love.”

See the festival’s full statement below:

Remaining tickets can be found here for both the Gold Coast and Cairns editions of The Grass Is Greener.