The Grass Is Greener Festival Announces 2021 Lineeup

North Queensland festival The Grass Is Greener is set to return in 2021, and today the event has revealed its all Australian lineup.

Crooked Colours and Ziggy Alberts will be headlining the festival, with other local acts like Boo Seeka, Young Franco, Jesswar, George Maple and more also playing.

The Grass Is Greener will be going down on Saturday October 23, returning to the Cairns Showgrounds.

In a press statement, the festival’s director and founder Oli Frost expressed his excitement to put the event on once again after the uncertainty of last year.

“It means so much to us to be able to put this on once again this year,” Frost said.

“Last year we were scared it may never happen again and I am so keen to have one hell of a backyard bash!”

It has also been revealed that, should a COVID outbreak means the event cannot go ahead, it will be rescheduled and not cancelled, with the new date revealed alongside the postponement announcement.

Tickets for The Grass Is Greener 2021 will be on sale from 9am on Wednesday June 2 via the festival’s official website.

The Grass Is Greener 2021 full lineup is:

Crooked Colours

Ziggy Alberts

Young Franco

Boo Seeka

Winston Surfshirt

Jesswar

George Maple

Iyah May

Nick Skitz

Wongo & Fritter

Loods

Jordan Brando

Skram B2B Yanzo

Shimmy Disco