The Grass Is Greener festival announces 2022 dates, expansion to Canberra and Geelong

The organisers of the The Grass Is Greener festival have announced it will return this year, sharing dates for its Gold Coast and Cairns legs as well as an expansion to Canberra and Geelong.

The festival run will kick off on the Gold Coast on October 22, before heading to Canberra the next day (October 23). It’ll head to Cairns a week later on October 29, wrapping up in Geelong on October 30.

“With plans to grow The Grass Is Greener into a national festival falling through in 2020, we couldn’t be more thrilled to bring regional Australia a truly unique offering they deserve,” organisers Handpicked Group commented in a statement.

The line-up for this year’s edition has not been revealed, but organisers may have dropped a hint earlier today (June 2). A video shared to the festival’s social media is soundtracked by Diplo and SIDEPIECE’s ‘On My Mind’, lifted from Diplo’s 2021 EP ‘Do You Dance?’

The full line-up is set to be revealed on Thursday June 16. Pre-sale tickets will be available on June 22, with general sales opening the following day (June 23).

The Grass Is Greener launched back in 2016, and in that time has hosted performances from the likes of Tyga, Amy Shark, Mallrat, Hermitude, Hayden James, Allday, Peking Duk, Crooked Colours and many more.

The Grass Is Greener’s 2022 dates are:

OCTOBER

Saturday 22 – Gold Coast

Sunday 23 – Canberra

Saturday 29 – Cairns

Sunday 30 – Geelong