The Grateful Dead to share classic gigs on new weekly livestream series

The Grateful Dead have launched a new weekly livestream series where they’ll stream classic gigs.

Shakedown Stream will share full concert recordings from the band’s history every Friday, and began with a 1989 gig at the Rich Stadium in Orchard Park, New York, which was released in 2005 as live album ‘Truckin’ Up To Buffalo’.

Before every gig in the series, the band’s archivist David Lemieux and historian Gary Lambert will hold a fan Q&A.

Explaining the new series, they said: “We’ve decided to start the streaming video series with the Buffalo ’89 show for a couple of primary reasons. Its excellence is indisputable and is something that we think pretty much everyone will enjoy in the absence of actually being able to see live concerts; and, as a tribute to the many rabid, loyal Dead Heads from the hard-hit tri-state area, which has been affected more than anywhere else in the country. To all of the Dead Heads in New York State and beyond, this one’s for you.”

Shakedown Stream will continue next week (April 17) with a showing of 1977’s The Grateful Dead Movie, capturing the band’s five-night residency in San Francisco in 1974, featuring never-seen-before footage.

Earlier this week, Radiohead also shared a plan to stream a classic live show from their career per week until lockdown ends.

Last year, Grateful Dead lyricist Robert Hunter died aged 78. Hunter most famously worked with the likes of Elvis Costello and Bob Dylan across his career.