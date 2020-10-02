The Green Child cover Canned Heat’s ‘Poor Moon’ for new lunar-themed single series

The Green Child – a duo of Total Control and Eddy Current Suppression Ring guitarist Mikey Young and Raven Mahon – have shared a cover of Canned Heat’s 1969 single ‘Poor Moon’.

The Green Child’s take on the song twists it into a motorik, but minimal, synth-pop jam similar to their own material. They recorded the cover in their own basement studio in the seaside Victorian town of Rye. Listen to it below.

The cover is The Green Child’s fourth single of the year, following ‘Fashion Light’, ‘Low Desk: High Shelf’, ‘Rats On The Roof’ (appearing on Chapter Music’s ‘Midnight Meditations’ compilation), and ‘New Dungeon’.

They also recently formed a one-off new band with Max Crumb, entitled Green Children, for a Hobbies Galore compilation, recording the song ‘Serpentine’.

‘Poor Moon’ launches RISING Festival‘s new Singles Club series, which is set to commission Australian acts to record and release lunar-themed songs each month on the full moon.

It comes out of the $2million “Call To Artists” fund announced back in May. As part of the deal, the artists will retain 100% of the rights of the music they record for the series.

The festival itself is set to replace the Melbourne International Arts and White Night festivals in 2021. It was initially set to take place in August of this year, but the coronavirus pandemic has now pushed its debut to May next year.

The festival is predominantly bankrolled by the Victorian government, with commissioning grants to artists to be dispensed in $2000 bursaries.

RISING will take place in and around Melbourne, from May 26 to June 6, 2021.