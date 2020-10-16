The Green Child release new album ‘Shimmering Basset’

The Green Child – a duo of Total Control and Eddy Current Suppression Ring guitarist Mikey Young and Raven Mahon – have released their second album ‘Shimmering Basset’ today (October 16).

The record was preceded by the singles ‘Double Lines’, ‘Low Desk / High Shelf’ and ‘Fashion Light’, though it was never officially announced.

The duo were initially a long-distance project between Young and Mahon, releasing their eponymous debut in 2018 while the latter still lived in California. The pair now live together in the seaside Victorian town of Rye, where they recorded ‘Shimmering Basset’. The sound of the new album is more lucid than their haze of their debut.

“It feels more cohesive because over the year or so in which we wrote these songs I started to feel a desire to take the lyric writing part more seriously… my head is rooted in this new place now and that’s settled into the songwriting,” Mahon said in a press statement.

Listen to ‘Shimmering Basset’ below via Bandcamp.

<a href="https://thegreenchild.bandcamp.com/album/shimmering-basset">Shimmering Basset by The Green Child</a>

Label Hobbies Galore is selling a limited batch of cassettes, hand-painted and glued by Mahon herself via Bandcamp.

The Green Child recently shared a cover of Canned Heat’s 1969 single ‘Poor Moon’ for the first entry in RISING Festival‘s new Singles Club series. They also recently formed a one-off new band with Max Crumb, entitled Green Children, for a Hobbies Galore compilation, recording the song ‘Serpentine’.

The tracklist of ‘Shimmering Basset’ is:

1. ‘Fashion Light’

2. ‘Low Desk: High Shelf’

3. ‘Dreamcom’

4. ‘Tony Bandana’

5. ‘Health Farm’

6. ‘Witness’

7. ‘Smart Clothes’

8. ‘The Installation’

9. ‘Resurrection’

10. ‘Double Lines’