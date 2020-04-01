The Gusset release new single ‘Never Let Me Know’

Perth rock outfit The Gusset have released a brand-new single titled ‘Never Let Me Know’, their first new track of the decade.

The new song follows The Gusset’s 2019 singles ‘Something Good’ and ‘Lost in Light’. It was produced and mixed by Chad Blondel (Great Gable, Pacific) and recorded at Perth’s Foxhole studios.

According to the band, ‘Never Let Me Know’ was written over roughly four months. “The track describes a time in our lives where we constantly feel the pressure to succeed and to continuously move forward in all aspects of life, whether it be music, work, or relationships,” writes the band in a press statement.

“In order to achieve what we want, we often put pressure on ourselves which can in turn, affect us in a detrimental way, both in a work and social setting. Sometimes it becomes just all too much and you feel as if you just want someone to just stop you and let you know where you are at is just okay.”

Last year, the five-piece indie-rock band topped triple j Unearthed with previous single ‘Lost in Light’ in July.

Recently, The Gusset indefinitely postponed their Western Australian tour due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They were scheduled to play three dates in mid-April.

