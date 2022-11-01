The HIRS Collective announce new album featuring members of My Chemical Romance, Soul Glo and Thursday

The HIRS Collective have revealed details of their upcoming project ‘We’re Still Here’, with the album’s featured artists including members of My Chemical Romance, Thursday, Soul Glo and more.

The 17-song album is set for release on March 24, 2023, and will feature collaborations with MCR’s Frank Iero, Pierce Jordan of Soul Glo and Thursday frontman Geoff Rickly. Elsewhere, ‘We’re Still Here’ will include contributions Touché Amoré’s Jeremy Bolm, Screaming Females’ Marissa Paternoster, Fucked Up’s Damian Abraham and Chip King of The Body, among others. See the full tracklist for ‘We’re Still Here’ below.

Coinciding with news of the forthcoming album – which will follow-up the 2021 compilation record ‘The Third 100 Songs’ – The HIRS Collective have also shared the first single for ‘We’re Still Here’. The title track features vocals from Garbage bandmate Shirley Manson, and is accompanied by a video compiling footage of HIRS performing live.

Advertisement

Speaking of the track in a press statement, The HIRS Collective said their music is “a version of therapy for ourselves and anyone who feels in need to scream their lungs out for one more day of living.” They continued: “We don’t think we can destroy every single negative structure, but we can dismantle them within ourselves. And if we have the chance to destroy it, let’s fucking go.”

Manson’s contribution to the track follows the release of her band’s new greatest hits collection ‘Anthology’ last week. Speaking of the compilation in an interview with NME, Manson said ‘Anthology’ proves that Garbage “just kept going against all the odds, and now we find ourselves here in this extraordinary position with a career that spans three decades; still getting the opportunity to do things we’ve never done before.”

The HIRS Collective’s ‘We’re Still Here’ tracklist is:

1. ‘We’re Still Here’ [ft. Shirley Manson and AC Sapphire]

2. ‘Sweet Like Candy’ [ft. No Man, Thou and Jessica Joy Mills]

3. ‘Burn Your House Down’ [ft. Jessica G.Z. and Gouge Away]

4. ‘N.O. S.I.R.’ [ft. Justin Pearson and Nevada Nieves]

5. ‘Waste Not Want Not’ [ft. Soul Glo and Escuela Grind]

6. ‘Public Service Announcement’ [ft. Dan Yemin and Dark Thoughts]

7. ‘Judgement Night’ [ft. Ghösh and Jessica Joy Mills]

8. ‘Trust the Process’ [ft. Frank Iero, My Chemical Romance and Rosie Richeson]

9. ‘XOXOXOXOXOX’ [ft. Melt Banana]

10. ‘You Are Not Alone’ [ft. Lora Mathis and The Body]

11. ‘Apoptosis and Proliferation’ [ft. Nate Newton and Full of Hell]

12. ‘So, Anyway…’ [ft. Geoff Rickley and Kayla Phillips]

13. ‘A Different Kind of Bed Death’ [ft. Anthony Green and Pain Chain]

14. ‘Neila Forever’ [ft. Jeremy Bolm and Jordan Dreyeri]

15. ‘Last King Meets Last Priest’ [ft. Chris #2 and Derek Zanetti]

16. ‘Unicorn Tapestry Woven in Fire’ [ft. Marissa Paternoster, Damian Abraham and Pinkwash]

17. ‘Bringing Light and Replenishments’ [ft. The Punk Cellist and Sunrot]