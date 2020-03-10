The Hottest 200 of The Decade: Tones and I, Lizzo, The National and more arrive early

Triple J has unveiled the first 30 slots of their Hottest 200 of the Decade poll, with surprisingly low entries for station favourites.

Tones and I’s ‘Dance Monkey’ – which reached number 4 in this year’s Hottest 100 – reached #182. Meanwhile, Lizzo’s ‘Truth Hurts’ sat at #192.

The latter result is especially unexpected considering it charted in Australia as recently as last year, despite being nearly three years old.

Elsewhere, Middle Kids’ ‘Edge of Town’ reached #195 and Juice WRLD’s ‘Lucid Dreams’ hit #174, despite not entering the annual Hottest 100 in their year of release.

The initial results also defied vote aggregator 100 Warm Tunas. The aggregator works by scanning votes posted to social media, or by direct message to 100 Warm Tunas itself.

The predictor had The National’s ‘Bloodbuzz Ohio’ at #68, Miike Snow’s ‘Genghis Khan’ at #77 and The Amity Affliction’s ‘Pittsburgh’ at #86 – last night, they came in at #197, #187, and #199 respectively.

At the time of writing, 100 Warm Tunas’ modelling counted 8559 votes across 3118 images, equating to a sample size of about 1.13%. It updates daily, and displayed the above predictions after refreshing at 6am AEDT today (March 11).

Currently, the model predicts ‘Covered in Chrome’ by Violent Soho will win the countdown, after it appeared in 471 of the votes it collected. 100 Warm Tunas incorrectly predicted Denzel Curry’s cover of ‘Bulls on Parade’ would be #1 on this year’s Hottest 100.

Other tracks to reach the countdown without previously entering a Hottest 100 include Travis Scott’s 2016 single ‘goosebumps’ and Tyler, The Creator’s 2017 single ‘See You Again’.

The first 20 results are below. The countdown of #200-101 will occur over five days, with 20 spots revealed a day from Tuesday until Friday, before the Hottest 100 countdown itself this Saturday (March 14).

Hottest 200 of the Decade So Far:

181. Illy — ‘Papercuts’

182. Tones And I — ‘Dance Monkey’

183. Travis Scott — ‘goosebumps’

184. The Naked And Famous – ‘Punching In A Dream’

185. BENEE — ‘Glitter’

186. BENEE — ‘Soaked’

187. Miike Snow – ‘Genghis Khan’

188. A$AP Rocky — ‘Praise The Lord (Da Shine)’

189. DOPE LEMON — ‘Marinade’

190. Ocean Alley — ‘Baby Come Back’

191. The Weeknd — ‘The Hills’

192. Lizzo — ‘Truth Hurts’

193. The Lumineers — ‘Ho Hey’

194. Tyler, The Creator — ‘See You Again’

195. Middle Kids — ‘Edge Of Town’

196. Two Door Cinema Club — ‘What You Know’

197. The National — ‘Bloodbuzz Ohio’

198. ‘Bluejuice — ‘Act Yr Age’

199. The Amity Affliction — ‘Pittsburgh’

200. The Naked And Famous — ‘Young Blood’