The Hu to return to Australia on tour after being stranded here in 2020

Mongolian heavy metal band The Hu are set to return to Australia this August, after their last visit in 2020 saw them stranded here amid the onset of the global COVID-19 pandemic.

The band announced their return Down Under yesterday (April 19), slating four shows for August as part of their ‘Black Thunder’ tour. Named for their forthcoming sophomore album, the tour will see The Hu perform in Melbourne on Wednesday August 3, before heading over to Brisbane, Adelaide and Sydney.

Full tour dates can be found below. Pre-sale tickets are available from today, with the general sale beginning at 10am this Friday (April 22). All tickets are available via Live Nation.

The Hu’s first Australian shows took place in March 2020, when they performed in Adelaide and Brisbane. They were unable to leave the country afterwards, however, due to borders being shut in the wake of COVID-19 being declared a global crisis. As a result, they spent several weeks living in an Airbnb close to Sydney, where they recorded material for ‘Black Thunder’.

The Hu came to prominence with the release of their debut album, ‘The Gereg’ in 2019. ‘Black Thunder’ is set for release later this year via Better Noise Music.

The Hu Black Thunder Australia tour 2022 dates:

AUGUST

Wednesday 3 – Melbourne, 170 Russell

Friday 5 – Brisbane, Eatons Hill Hotel

Saturday 6 – Adelaide, Hindley Street Music Hall

Sunday 7 – Sydney, The Roundhouse