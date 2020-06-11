The Hunter Express releases new single ‘There Was Love’

Melbourne indie project The Hunter Express has released a new single, ‘There Was Love’.

Melbourne community radio station PBS premiered the track earlier this week. Its official release today (June 11) is accompanied by a new music video. The project’s leader and chief songwriter, Bradley Ellis, shot and edited the clip himself.

Watch it below:

Ellis and his band recorded ‘There Was Love’ in October of 2019. They worked out of a studio space situated above a guitar shop, in the Melbourne suburb of Collingwood. ‘There Was Love’ will be on the project’s third studio album.

Originally, Ellis had planned to release the album and tour in support of it in 2020. He ultimately shelved these plans, however, due to restrictions surrounding the coronavirus pandemic. There is no word yet on whether The Hunter Express will tour later in the year, or in 2021, in support of the album.

The Hunter Express was able to release ‘There Was Love’ thanks to a COVID-19 Arts Grant, supplied by the City Of Melbourne council.

‘There Was Love’ is the first new track from The Hunter Express in 2020. It follows on from two previous studio albums: 2018’s self-titled LP, and 2019’s ‘Should Have Come On Sunday.’ An EP, ‘Bluestone Lane,’ was released in 2017.