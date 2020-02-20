The Internet have confirmed that a new album from frontwoman Syd is on the way.

It’s been three years since the release of her debut album, 2017’s ‘Fin’, but it looks like fans can expect a new release from the singer soon.

In a tweet shared earlier today (February 20), The Internet’s official Twitter account posted: “new syd solo album in the works.”

See the tweet below:

new syd solo album in the works 😎 — The Internet (@intanetz) February 20, 2020

R&B seems to be preparing for a busy year. Aside from the announcement of Syd’s sophomore release, Joe and Tyrese are prepping a joint EP, and The Weeknd has confirmed the release date for new album ‘After Hours’, as well as sharing the record’s title track and its visceral, bloodied artwork.

The singer’s full-length follow-up to 2016’s ‘Starboy’ will arrive on March 20, and comes after he shared the songs ‘Blinding Lights’ and ‘Heartless‘ in November 2019.

Meanwhile, Tyler, The Creator has opened up on the possibility of an Odd Future reunion, admitting that the pioneering rap collective are unlikely to join forces once more.

The LA collective, who rose to fame in the late 2000s, have been inactive since 2015 – but the likes of Tyler, Frank Ocean, Earl Sweatshirt and Syd and Matt Martians as The Internet have all go on to achieve significant success since breaking out in their own right.

Speaking at a Converse Collective event last weekend, Tyler said he would be “open” to a reunion, but admitted that “everyone is kinda past that”.

Tyler was crowned Best International Male at the BRIT Awards earlier this week, and used his acceptance speech to take aim at former British Prime Minister Theresa May.