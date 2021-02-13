The Internet’s Syd shares first solo track in almost four years, ‘Missing Out’

The Internet‘s Syd has shared her first solo track in almost four years – listen to ‘Missing Out’ below.

The last time the singer dropped any solo material was 2017’s ‘Always Never Home’ EP, but last year she confirmed that a new album on the way. She has also collaborated with the likes of The Free Nationals, Disclosure, Zayn, Lil Uzi Vert, and a host of others in recent years.

“As far as I can see, you and me could never be/ ‘Cause we didn’t spend the proper time tryna work it out,” Syd sings on her anti-Valentine’s Day ballad. “Hope you findin’ what you need or what you seek ’cause now I’m free.”

Listen to ‘Missing Out’ below:

In addition to it being nearly four years since Syd released any new solo. music, it’s been two and a half since The Internet dropped Hive Mind.

In a five-star review, NME‘s Carl Anka said of the album: “Syd Tha Kid and her R&B cohorts put their heads together to create a towering achievement that combines Motown melodies with pop heartbreak.”

In December, The Internet’s Steve Lacy released a number of his Soundcloud tracks and demos as an official project.

‘The Lo-Fis’ compiles a host of unofficial early releases from the guitarist, which Lacy said were recorded when he was in high school.

Meanwhile, Tyler, The Creator recently teamed up with Brent Faiyaz for a new song called ‘Gravity’.

The song, which was produced by DJ Dahi, who has previously worked with Drake and Vampire Weekend, follows the rapper’s recent collaboration with Channel Tres on the single ‘fuego’.

It is the first time Tyler and Faiyaz have worked together and the song is also the Odd Future rapper’s first track of 2021.