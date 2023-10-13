The Isley Brothers’ Rudolph Isley has died, aged 84

Rudolph Isley, a singer in and co-founder of the legendary American soul and funk vocal group Isley Brothers has died, aged 84.

The group took to social media to announce the news, writing: “Heaven has gained another angel. Our hearts are heavy as we announce the passing of our beloved brother, Rudolph Isley. As we navigate through this deep sorrow, we kindly ask for understanding and respect for our family’s privacy during this challenging time. Remember to hold your loved ones close. We will miss our brother but we know he’s in a better place. Forever in our hearts.”

The singer’s death was further confirmed via a statement from his brother Ronald to Rolling Stone, and a statement from his daughter to Pitchfork, the latter of whom confirmed that her father died “peacefully in his sleep” on October 11.

Ronald Isley said to Rolling Stone: “There are no words to express my feelings and the love I have for my brother. Our family will miss him. But I know he’s in a better place.”

Rudolph’s daughter told Pitchfork via attorney Brian D. Caplan: “Rudolph Isley, a founding member of the world famous Isley Brothers, died peacefully in his sleep on the morning of October 11, 2023. He died at his home, with his devoted wife Elaine by his side. They had been married for 68 years. Rudolph was a deeply religious man who loved Jesus.”

The Isley Brothers were formed in Cincinnati in 1954 by Rudolph and his brothers Ronald, Vernon and O’Kelly. The following year, Vernon was killed in a car accident. The group eventually reunited as a trio with Ronald on lead vocals.

In 1959, the trio released the hit single ‘Shout’, which would go on to become their biggest hit. They also famously recorded and released the song ‘Testify’, which featured a young Jimi Hendrix on guitar, who began playing lead guitar for the band throughout 1964 and 1965.

O’Kelly Isley died from a heart attack while battling cancer in 1986. Following his death, Rudolph left the band and the music industry entirely to become a Christian minister. He would occasionally regroup with the band for performances but wasn’t present when the group were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1992.

Most recently, Rudolph was involved in a legal battle against Ronald Isley over rights to the Isley Brothers band name earlier this year. In a lawsuit, Rudolph has accused his brother Ronald of improperly attempting to register an individual trademark on the name ‘The Isley Brothers’. Rudolph believed they should each own half of the rights equally.

In 2021, Ronald sent in an application to the United States Patent and Trademark Office seeking exclusive rights to “The Isley Brothers” trademark. It was officially registered in August 2022. Earlier this year, Rudolph sued Ronald, seeking a full accounting and a payment from Ronald equaling 50 per cent of the proceeds made from the Isley Brothers name. As a response to the suit, Ronald filed a notion to dismiss the case, which was refused by Judge Thomas M. Durkin.