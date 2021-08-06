Supergroup The Jaded Hearts Club have returned with a new single, ‘Do I Love You (Indeed I Do)’ – scroll down the page to watch the video for it now.

It’s the first new material that the band – comprised of Miles Kane, Jet’s Nic Cester, Graham Coxon, Muse’s Matt Bellamy and The Zutons’ Sean Payne – have released since their 2020 debut album ‘You’ve Always Been Here’.

The song was originally recorded by Frank Wilson in 1965 and was set to be released on Tamla Motown, until label boss Berry Gordy changed his mind. Wilson instead went on to produce for the likes of The Supremes, Marvin Gaye and Stevie Wonder.

Nearly all copies of Wilson’s single were destroyed and those that remained became extremely valuable, with one fetching £100,000 at auction last year. In 2018, Jack White reissued the single for Record Store Day via his label Third Man Records.

“The story behind Frank Wilson and how this masterpiece was made and lost is fascinating in itself,” Cester said in a press release. “It’s great to have a chance to bring this song back to life, it seems so simple but there is so much talent on the original recording. It’s an absolute classic Northern Soul song – heavy beat, fast tempo underground soul music.”

Listen to The Jaded Hearts Club take on Wilson’s ‘Do I Love You (Indeed I Do) above now.

Last December, the band shared a cover of Patti Smith’s ‘Gloria’, which was recorded live at London’s 100 Club. A full live album from the iconic venue followed earlier in 2021.