The Japanese House announces ‘Chewing Cotton Wool’ EP

The Japanese House – the project of English singer Amber Bain – has announced a new EP, ‘Chewing Cotton Wool’, set for release this week.

‘Chewing Cotton Wool’ was shared as a single back in November last year and is Bain’s most recent studio release. It was a follow-up to ‘Something Has To Change’, released in September alongside a music video.

The EP will comprise two previously unheard tracks and will be released this Wednesday (August 12).

The Japanese House released her debut album, ‘Good At Falling’, in March 2019. Upon its release, NME gave the record a four-star review, saying “the solo electro-pop musician was an enigma when she first arrived, but this accomplished debut album makes damn sure you won’t forget her”.

In an interview with NME last year, Bain spoke about the album’s songwriting process, as well as including her ex-girlfriend, fellow artist Marika Hackman, in the music video for ‘Lilo’.

“It’s weird, I’ve written all these songs that are really obviously about my break-up. But does that suddenly give me the right to talk about that in detail, when the other person hasn’t necessarily agreed? Well, I am doing it,” she said.

Last year, The Japanese House shared a four-track ‘LA Sessions’ EP, which included renditions of tracks from ‘Good At Falling’ and her 2017 ‘Saw You In A Dream’ EP.