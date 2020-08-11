The Japanese House is set to release a new track featuring Bon Iver‘s Justin Vernon.

Titled ‘Dionne’, the song will premiere at 5pm (BST) tomorrow (August 12) on Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 radio show.

Amber Bain confirmed the news on Twitter this evening (August 11) while sharing a brief, instrumental snippet of the single. The 12-second teaser was accompanied by a black-and-white, animated graphic – check it out below.

The collaboration will appear on The Japanese House’s forthcoming ‘Chewing Cotton Wool’ EP alongside one other previously unheard song. Its title track arrived back in November, following on from ‘Something Has To Change’.

This comes after Bon Iver contributed to Taylor Swift’s recently released eighth album, ‘Folklore’. Justin Vernon co-wrote the song ‘Exile’, on which he also appears as a guest vocalist.

Amber Bain released her debut studio album ‘Good At Falling’ in March 2019. In a four-star review, NME described it as “a glittering record stuffed full of gleaming, brilliantly honest songs”.

“From the earth shattering ‘Lilo’ to the radio ready hooks of ‘You Seemed so Happy’, ‘Good at Falling’ is a stunning and emotive debut,” our verdict stated. “People may have been wondering who Bain was when she first released music, but on her debut album she’s made damn sure you won’t forget her.”