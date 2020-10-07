The Jensens share new single, ‘Paper Walls’, announce forthcoming album

Brisbane indie-pop outfit The Jensens have released a new single, called ‘Paper Walls’.

The catchy dance floor filler was dropped yesterday (October 6). In a press release, vocalist Joe White described the nature of the new offering: “Paper walls are resolutions without any weight – like sandcastle promises to yourself, washed away by the weekend. Unending internal conversations about doing more, being more, and seeing more, when you realise you’ve once again chosen bad habits over hard work. And who could blame you?

“But there’s still a desire for self-improvement that doesn’t go away, so you turn your back on your former self, again and again. It’s not about being hard on yourself, it’s about having faith in a vision of a better version of you.”

Advertisement

The track dropped alongside a colourful split-screen music video. Watch it below:

The single is the first taste of The Jensens’ second studio offering, ‘Hammer And Blush’. The forthcoming album will be slated for release on May 21, 2021, the band announced earlier today (October 7).

“I feel like we’ve covered a lot of bases on this album, both sonically and thematically,” White said of ‘Hammer And Blush’. “We always set out to do our best and cover new ground and I think we can truly say we’ve done that with ‘Hammer And Blush’. It’s equal parts fear of and optimism for the future, regret and pride for the past and an observation of what is.”

In support of their new single, The Jensens will also head out on a brief tour in November and December. Find the dates below.

The Jensens ‘Paper Walls’ tour:

Advertisement

NOVEMBER

Friday 6 – Solbar, Sunshine Cosat

DECEMBER

Friday 4 – Mo’s Desert Clubhouse, Burleigh Heads

Friday 11 – Black Bear Lodge, Brisbane