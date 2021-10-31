The Jezabels announce ‘Prisoner’ ten-year anniversary national tour

The Jezabels have announced a national tour in celebration of their debut album ‘Prisoner’ turning ten.

Taking place across June, the tour will see the band perform the record in its entirety live on stage for the first time.

“It’s been a hell of a decade since [‘Prisoner’] came out, but it’s made us all the more grateful for some of the things we took for granted,” the band said in a statement.

“Like so many bands, playing our records live was always as important, if not more important than making those records. We can’t think of a better way to celebrate ‘Prisoner’ and say thank you to our fans and the live music industry that have supported us over the years than to announce this tour.”

Tickets for the tour go on sale this Thursday (November 4) from 12pm local time through Live Nation.

Released in 2011, ‘Prisoner’ went on to win the 2011 Australian Music Prize and reach Number Two on the ARIA Albums Chart. Earlier this year, the band also announced a ten-year anniversary vinyl pressing of ‘Prisoner’, due out on November 19.

The Jezabels released two more albums after ‘Prisoner’, 2014’s ‘The Brink’ and 2016’s ‘Synthia’. They also released a one-off single, ‘The Others’, in 2017. Speaking to NME last year, frontwoman Hayley Mary said there was no new music in the works.

“If we happen to make a record it tends to be by accident because we’ve gotten together and we have a show to rehearse for and we have a bunch of songs and we’re like, ‘maybe we should record them’,” she said.

In recent years, Mary has released two solo EPs, ‘The Piss, The Perfume’ in 2020 and ‘The Drip’ in 2021. Earlier this year, keyboardist and composer Heather Shannon released her solo piano album ‘Midnight Sun’. Bandmate Sam Lockwood has also announced a new project, Goddess911.

The Jezabels’ ‘Prisoner’ ten-year anniversary tour dates:

JUNE 2022

Friday 3 – Adelaide, The Gov

Saturday 4 – Perth, Metropolis Fremantle

Thursday 9 – Byron Bay, The Northern

Friday 10 – Brisbane, Fortitude Music Hall

Saturday 11 – Canberra, UC Refectory

Sunday 12 – Newcastle, NEX

Saturday 18 – Sydney, Enmore Theatre

Friday 24 – Melbourne, The Forum