The Joy Formidable share video for powerful new single ‘Into The Blue’

The Joy Formidable have returned with a music video for ‘Into The Blue’, their first new music in three years.

The Welsh rock band released their fourth studio album ‘AAARTH’ in September 2018, after originally forming in Flintshire in 2007.

‘Into the Blue’ sees singer Ritzy Bryan share lead vocal duties with bassist Rhydian Dafydd. In a statement, Bryan said the new song was about “surrendering to love and magic” and “having the courage to enjoy a new journey and the mystery and excitement of something unexpected.”

“It’s about opening your eyes to beauty and love again,” she continued. “Making it to the other side. Whilst not conceived as a metaphor for the times we all live in now, it certainly turned out that way.”

Watch the video for ‘Into The Blue’ below.

Discussing the music video, Bryan added: “I am always daydreaming in the bathtub between recordings. That diffuse thinking where your mind wanders freely – I always finish songs when I’m in that state.

“The idea that your imagination, that escape into another, deeper world can sometimes create a stronger connection with yourself.”

In a three-star review of the band’s second album, ‘Wolf’s Law’, NME‘s Mark Beaumont wrote: “Even the cataclysmic title track lures us in with a piano introduction full of desolate romance before unleashing the hounds of Wagnerian hell, but the prime intention of ‘Wolf’s Law’ is to overwhelm with bluster, muscle and noise, to orchestrate us clean out of our boots.

“Which makes for a great record to listen to while teetering on the edge of a cliff in a thunderstorm, but on an iPhone on public transport, it can feel a touch over-egged.”