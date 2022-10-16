The Jungle Giants added to line-up for Laneway Festival 2023

The Jungle Giants have been added to the line-up for next year’s Laneway Festival, joining the likes of Haim, Joji and Phoebe Bridgers.

In fact, the Brisbane indie-pop band are billed right under the trio of international headliners, listed above the sextet of overseas acts in the poster’s second tier (which includes Finneas, Fontaines D.C., Fred Again.., Girl In Red, Slowthai and Turnstile).

The band themselves announced their addition earlier this morning (October 17), revealing that they also plan to share more info on Laneway’s Instagram account, where they’ll go live tonight at 7pm AEDT.

It comes off the back of The Jungle Giants’ fourth album, ‘Love Signs’, which arrived last July via Amplifire and was supported by singles like ‘Sending Me Ur Loving’, ‘In Her Eyes’, ‘Treat You Right’ (which came in at Number 68 on last year’s triple j Hottest 100) and the title track (which came in at Number 18). Back in March, too, the band linked up with Hermitude for the single ‘When You Feel Like This’.

Also appearing at Laneway 2023 will be the likes of 100 Gecs, Mallrat, The Beths, Yard Act, Adam Newling, Harvey Sutherland, Sycco, Tasman Keith and The Lazy Eyes.

It’ll kick off in Auckland on Monday January 30, before hitting Brisbane on Saturday February 4, and Sydney the day after (February 5). From there, the tour will reach Adelaide on Friday February 10, then Melbourne the following day (February 11), and finally Perth on Sunday February 12. Tickets for Auckland are sold out, but the rest are on sale here.

The festival’s 2023 edition will be its first following the relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions in Australia. In early 2021, organisers announced in a statement that they would put the event on hold, citing difficulties arising from the pandemic. Though they hinted at “something special in 2021”, no major events materialised.

Similarly, early this year, the festival confirmed that Laneway would not proceed in 2022, though organisers said they had started planning a 2023 edition, additionally expressing that “there’s an optimism and confidence that things are returning to normal quite soon”.

The last St. Jerome’s Laneway Festival took place in 2020 with a star-studded line-up which included pop heavyweights Charli XCX and The 1975 (who pulled out of the Brisbane date due to frontman Matty Healy’s health issues) as headliners.