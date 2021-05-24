The Jungle Giants announce new album ‘Love Signs’

Brisbane outfit The Jungle Giants have announced they’ve got a new album on the way, titled ‘Love Signs’.

Taking to social media today (May 24) to reveal the news, the band gave little away except that the record is set to arrive on July 23. They shared a photo of the album’s cover art, which features an ancient Greek or Roman-style statue surrounded by columns, bubbles and a large, sheer heart.

Speaking of the record in a press release, frontman Sam Hales said that creating it has “been a really good process, really self-affirming”.

“When you trust in your ability, and you trust in your heart, and just be really honest, that’s the best feeling in the world. The album is about all those little messages we send each other, the love signs.”

It’ll mark their first record since 2017’s ‘Quiet Ferocity’, and will feature previously released cuts ‘Treat You Right’, ‘In Her Eyes’, ‘Heavy Hearted’ and ‘Sending Me Ur Loving’.

They’ll also be taking the new album on tour later this year, with electronic duo Bag Raiders along as DJ supports. Their run of shows kicks off on Friday September 3 in Hobart, before wrapping up at Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion on Friday September 24.

Tickets go on general sale on June 1, and will be available to purchase here.

The Jungle Giants ‘Love Signs’ 2021 tour dates are:

SEPTEMBER

Friday 3 – Hobart, The Goods Shed

Saturday 4 – Melbourne, Sidney Myer Music Bowl

Friday 10 – Adelaide, Thebarton Theatre

Saturday 11 – Fremantle, Fremantle Arts Centre

Saturday 18 – Brisbane, Riverstage

Friday 24 – Sydney, Hordern Pavilion