The Jungle Giants, Ball Park Music among almost 70 finalists for 2022 Queensland Music Awards

The Jungle Giants and Ball Park Music are among almost 70 artists that have been named as finalists for this year’s Queensland Music Awards (QMAs).

The 2022 QMAs has a total of 68 finalists across 17 song and video categories, with winners to be announced during the March 29 ceremony at Brisbane’s Fortitude Music Hall.

The Jungle Giants appear in two categories; Pop, alongside Eves Karydas, Asha Jefferies and Sycco, and Electronic, with Golden Vessel, Hayden James, Nat Dunn, Gorgon City and Sampology. Meanwhile, Ball Park Music will be up against Hallie, Hope D and WAAX for the Rock Award.

Beddy Rays, ELEEA, Jem-Cassar Daley and Sachém are up for the Indigenous Award, while Miiesha has also been nominated in two categories: Soul/Funk/R&B and Regional/Remote.

“We have some of Australia’s most exciting names in music up for awards,” said QMusic CEO Kris Stewart, whose organisation is set to produce the event. “The QMAs is also a golden opportunity to be among the first to hear from the next big names in music such as Hope D, Zheani, Felivand, Hallie, Freight Train Foxes, Hayley Marsten, Hollow Coves and iiiConic.”

Four artists will also vie for the Billy Thorpe Scholarship, supported by the Queensland Government through Arts Queensland. They are Alex Edwards, DENNIS, Cloe Terare, and again, Jem-Cassar Daley. The winner will receive $10,000 to record with a professional producer and a career planning package.

“Queensland’s contemporary music sector continues to pave a pathway of hope, healing and happiness,” said Queensland Minister for the Arts Leeanne Enoch. “These four talented nominees are just a small part of live music’s significant and dynamic contribution to our state’s diverse arts and cultural offering.”

The 2022 Queensland Music Awards finalists are:

Blues/Roots

Blues Arcadia – ‘Follow The Leader’

Freight Train Foxes – ‘Cardboard Satellites’

Mardi Wilson – ‘Salty’

Sue Ray – ‘Take Me Away’

Children’s Music

Angela Small – ‘Dino Boogie’

Fabulous Lemon Drops – ‘Dinosaur Boogie’

The Mini Moshers – ‘New Shoes’

The Wobble Bus – ‘It Hurts’

Contemporary Classical

Australian Vocal Ensemble (AVÉ) – ‘Suburban’

Corrina Bonshek – ‘Dreams Of The Earth’

Danny Widdicombe – ‘Spiro’

Thomas Green – ‘Five Quick-Tempered Dances (Movement 3)’

Country

Brad Butcher – ‘Cutting People’s Grass’

Camille Trail – ‘I Know I’m Hard To Love’

Casey Barnes – ‘God Took His Time On You’

Hayley Marsten – ‘Drowning Myself’

Electronic

Golden Vessel – ‘Getforward’

The Jungle Giants – ‘Treat You Right’

Nat Dunn, Hayden James, Gorgon City – ‘Foolproof’

Sampology – ‘Running Around’

Folk

Andrea Kirwin – ‘Beautiful Morning’

Asha Jefferies – ‘Crybaby’

Hollow Coves – ‘Blessings’

Tim Hart – ‘Steady As She Goes’

Heavy

DZ Deathrays – ‘All Or Nothing’

Mass Sky Raid – ‘Arrows’

The Stranger – ‘Eleventh Hour’

Zheani – ‘F… The Hollywood Cult’

Hip Hop

Creed Tha Kid – ‘Body’

DAY1 – ‘Limit’

iiiConic – ‘Okay’

Nebzy – ‘Catalyst’

Indigenous

Beddy Rays – ‘Wait A While’

ELEEA – ‘Red Wine’

Jem Cassar-Daley – ‘Letting Go’

Sachém – ‘Motherland’

Jazz

IMPULSE Orchestra – ‘Sonorous Figurine’

Luke Cuerel Quintet – ‘MARPG’

Milton Man Gogh – ‘See You Round The Traps (For John Condon)’

Valtozash – ‘Pedalling E’

Pop

Asha Jefferies – ‘Crybaby’

Eves Karydas – ‘Lemonade’

The Jungle Giants – ‘Love Signs’

Sycco – ‘My Ways’

Rock

Ball Park Music – ‘Sunscreen’

Hallie – ‘Babysitter’

Hope D – ‘Addict’

WAAX – ‘Most Hated Girl’

Soul/Funk/R&B

FELIVAND – ‘Where Were You’

iyah may – ‘XO Girl’

Miiesha – ‘Made For Silence’

Yb. – ‘Coffee Shop’

World

Andrea Kirwin – ‘Firenze’

Day Of Embers – ‘Oceans Apart’

Matt Hsu’s Obscure Orchestra – ‘Welcome To The Neighbourhood: Taiwan (就當家裡)’

Menaka Thomas – ‘On The Horizon’

Youth (ages 10-17)

Abi Muir – ‘Still The Same’

Amy Elise – ‘Only 16’

Bella Mackenzie – ‘Ain’t For You’

Paulina – ‘Parasite’

Regional/Remote

Miiesha – ‘Damaged’

Nat Dunn, Hayden James, Gorgon City – ‘Foolproof’

Sahara Beck – ‘Crave Me’

Tia Gostelow – ‘Valley Nights feat. Sahara Beck and Hope D’

Video

Deena Lynch – ‘Who Died And Made You King?’ (Jaguar Jonze)

Jennifer Embelton – ‘Where Were You’ (Felivand)

Macario De Souza, Allan Hardy, Dayna Yates, Cam Pianta, Tyson Lloyd, Kelly Holden – ‘Every Single Time’ (Example feat. What So Not & Lucy Lucy)

Natalie Sim – ‘Astronaut’ (Jaguar Jonze)

2022 Billy Thorpe Scholarship Finalists

Alex Edwards

CLOE TERARE

DENNIS.

Jem Cassar-Daley

2022 People’s Choice Awards Nominees

Metro Venue Of The Year

The Fortitude Music Hall

HOTA Home of the Arts

The Junk Bar

Miami Marketta

Mo’s Desert Clubhouse

Lefty’s Music Hall

The Princess Theatre

Studio 188

The Tivoli

Tomcat Bar

The Triffid

The Zoo

Regional Venue Of The Year

NightQuarter

Solbar

Eleven Dive Bar

Tanks Arts Centre

Festival Of The Year

Agnes Blues, Roots & Rock Festival

Airlie Beach Festival of Music

The Birdsville Big Red Bash

Buskers By The Lake

Earth Frequency Festival

Hidden Lanes Festival

Jungle Love Festival

NOOSA alive!

Waghorn to West

Yonder