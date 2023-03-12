The Jungle Giants drop bristly new single ‘Trippin Up’, national tour dates

The Jungle Giants have shared a playful new single titled ‘Trippin Up’ alongside news of a 12-date national headline tour.

In a press release, frontman Sam Hales said the track “began with a dive into some aspects of electronic drum production that were so fun to experiment with”. It’s also said that ‘Trippin Up’ acts as the lead single to The Jungle Giants’ as-yet-unannounced fifth album – the follow-up to 2021’s ‘Love Signs’ – with that press release saying it sees the band “peel back the first layer of what fans can expect out of their next body of work”.

Have a look at the accompanying music video for ‘Trippin Up’, helmed by the Pollen Arts Club – with Leigh and Joe Agius teaming up to direct and produce it – below:

Launching their new single, The Jungle Giants will head out on a 12-date tour of Australia and New Zealand. It’ll kick off with back-to-back shows in Hobart and Adelaide, respectively taking place on Friday May 19 and Saturday 20, with a show in Fremantle following on Saturday May 27.

The very start of June will see the genre-bending band play a trio of back-to-back shows in NSW and the ACT, performing in Wollongong on Thursday June 1, then Canberra on Friday June 2 and Sydney and Saturday June 3.

They’ll head to their home state of Queensland next, hitting stages in Brisbane (on Friday June 9), the Gold Coast (on Saturday June 10) and the Sunshine Coast (on Sunday June 11), before heading to New Zealand for shows in Auckland and Wellington on Friday June 16 and Saturday 17, respectively.

Finally, The Jungle Giants will finish their ‘Trippin Up’ tour in Melbourne on Friday June 23. AROHA will open up all 12 of the shows, with The Lazy Eyes also appearing at the Australian dates. Tickets for all of the shows go on sale at 9am AEDT this coming Friday (March 17), with a pre-sale running from the same time on Tuesday (March 14). See a full breakdown of the dates below, and find tickets here.

The Jungle Giants’ ‘Trippin Up’ tour dates are:

MAY

Friday 19 – nipaluna/Hobart, Uni Bar

Saturday 20 – Kaurna/Adelaide, Hindley Street Music Hall

Saturday 27 – Wajuk/Fremantle, Metropolis

JUNE

Thursday 1 – Tharawal/Wollongong, Wollongong Uni Hall

Friday 2 – Ngambri and Ngunnawal/Canberra, UC Refectory

Saturday 3 – Eora/Sydney, Enmore Theatre

Friday 9 – Yuggera/Brisbane, The Tivoli

Saturday 10 – Bundjalung/Gold Coast, Dreamworld

Sunday 11 – Gubbi Gubbi/Sunshine Coast, Venue 114

Friday 16 – Tāmaki Makaurau/Auckland, Powerstation

Saturday 17 – Wellington/Wellington, San Fran

Friday 23 – Woiworung/Melbourne, The Forum