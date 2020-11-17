The Jungle Giants get their groove on in new single ‘In Her Eyes’

The Jungle Giants are back with a new single, ‘In Her Eyes’. The groove-heavy track is the second single from the Brisbane four-piece this year, following the release of ‘Sending Me Ur Loving’ way back in January.

Frontman Sam Hales – who handled production on the track – called it “super-close to my heart” when speaking to triple j Breakfast earlier today, adding that he drew on 90s-era Timbaland beats for its percussion.

Listen to ‘In Her Eyes’ below:

‘In Her Eyes’ is, according to Hales, taken from a forthcoming as-yet-unnamed album due for release in early 2021. The LP will follow up 2017’s ‘Quiet Ferocity’.

“This record I’ve just been doing myself,” said Hales.

“I had all the time in the world to go over and perfect things, and the record really is better for it. [It’s] a little dancier, but also a little more heartfelt.”

In other Jungle Giants news, the band have been shortlisted for Song of the Year at this year’s ARIA Awards for their 2019 release ‘Heavy Hearted’.

“Getting an ARIA’s always been a dream of ours,” Hales told triple j. “To get an Australia-wide accolade like this really means a lot because we’ve always felt, as an independent band, kind of like an outsider.

“This feels so good. And my mum is freaking me out!”