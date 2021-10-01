The Jungle Giants share ‘Love Signs’ Bag Raiders remix

The Jungle Giants have shared a remix of the title track from latest album ‘Love Signs’ courtesy of upcoming tourmates Bag Raiders, who’ll be joining the band on the road in November.

For their house-influenced rendition, the production and DJ duo extend the Jungle Giants’ original out to a sprawling, seven-minute-long dancefloor filler.

“So pumped to get this remix out. I remember the first time I ever heard a Bag Raiders remix,” Jungle Giants frontman Sam Hales said in a statement. “I was in a club in NYC and actually Shazamed it on the dance floor. The guys are legends and great people with undeniable talent.”

“Missing the club so much at the moment! Hopefully this transports you like it does us to a dark, smokey dance floor laaaaaaate at night,” added Bag Raiders. “When only the most committed remain. Let the personal journey begin.”

Listen to Bag Raiders’ ‘Love Signs’ remix below:

The Jungle Giants released fourth studio album ‘Love Signs’ back in July. The follow-up to 2017’s ‘Quiet Ferocity’ was written and produced solely by Hales during the pandemic, who said at the time he intentionally channelled the likes of Timbaland and Ashanti into his ’90s-influenced production style.

“It’s been a really good process, really self-affirming,” Hales explained upon the album’s announcement earlier this year.

“When you trust in your ability, and you trust in your heart, and just be really honest, that’s the best feeling in the world. The album is about all those little messages we send each other, the love signs.”

The Jungle Giants will head out on tour in support of ‘Love Signs’ from November (having rescheduled their original September dates), with Bag Raiders on DJ duties each night. See those dates below.

The Jungle Giants’ ‘Love Signs’ tour dates are:

NOVEMBER

Thursday 25 – Fremantle, Fremantle Arts Centre

Saturday 27 – Brisbane, Riverstage

DECEMBER

Friday 3 – Hobart, The Goods Shed

Saturday 4 – Adelaide, Thebarton Theatre

Friday 10 – Sydney, Hordern Pavilion

Saturday 11 – Melbourne, Sidney Myer Music Bowl