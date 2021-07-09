The Jungle Giants share title track from forthcoming album ‘Love Signs’

The Jungle Giants have shared the title track from their forthcoming album ‘Love Signs’, ahead of its release this month.

Arriving today (July 9), it’s another synth-laden single from the outfit with a danceable bassline. The track is an ode to modern-day love signs in the digital age, such as texts, tweets and tags for the person you’re interested in.

Listen to ‘Love Signs’ below:

Advertisement

‘Love Signs’ marks the fifth taste of the band’s forthcoming album, which is slated to arrive on July 23. To date, their other cuts from the record have included 2019’s ‘Heavy Hearted’, 2020 singles ‘Sending Me Ur Loving’ and ‘In Her Eyes’, and the more recent ‘Treat You Right’.

Announcing the forthcoming project back in May, frontman Sam Hales revealed that he had produced much of the work himself, calling the experience “really self-affirming”.

“When you trust in your ability, and you trust in your heart, and just be really honest, that’s the best feeling in the world,” he said. “The album is about all those little messages we send each other, the love signs.”

The band are set to embark on a nationwide tour later in the year to support the record.

Advertisement

Earlier last month, the outfit appeared on ABC’s music show The Set, performing a cover of U2’s ‘Beautiful Day’ alongside Sycco and The Grates frontwoman Patience Hodgson. They also performed ‘Sending Me Ur Loving’ live on the program.