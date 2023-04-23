The Jungle Giants, Spiderbait, Kevin Morby and more announced for 2023 Wanderer Festival

Organisers of the Wanderer Festival have announced the first chunk of this year’s line-up, topped by The Jungle Giants, Spiderbait and Kevin Morby.

Also announced on Thursday (April 20) were Lisa Mitchell and the Melbourne Ska Orchestra. The full bill is said to feature more than 70 acts, including a roster of non-musical arts performers. It’s not yet been confirmed when the rest of them will be revealed, but a second announcement is slated to be made next month.

The Wanderer Festival debuted last September in NSW’s far-south Sapphire Coast. It’ll return there – once again being held at Pambula Beach – for a three-day stint at the end of September, running over the weekend of Friday September 29 through Sunday October 1. Pre-sale tickets are available now – find them here.

In a statement, festival organiser Simon Daly (who also founded the national Falls Festival) said: “We were amazed by Wanderer’s reach last year with so many people travelling to enjoy not only Wanderer, but this stunning part of the world. With the dates falling on a long weekend for most of our audience, we know people will want to secure their tickets and start planning ahead.

“Wanderer has already built up a really strong following and people know to expect a diverse and well curated program of established artists as well as hot emerging talent set in a stunning, boutique festival environment that produces a really special vibe. We really appreciated everyone getting behind Wanderer right from the get go, so the presale is a kind of thank you to them.”

Stay tuned to NME for more Australian music festival news.