The Kid LAROI adds extra Australian shows to world tour

The Kid LAROI has added an additional two dates to the Australian leg of his world tour, announced earlier this week.

The young rapper’s tour dates in Australia and New Zealand are spread across May and June next year, with new shows added at Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena on May 27 and Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena on June 4. Tickets for all shows go on sale this Friday (September 17) through Handsome Tours.

“I am beyond excited to share this experience with you all. It’s always been a dream of mine to headline a global tour. I cannot wait to see my fans all around the world and give them something that they won’t ever forget. It’s been a long time coming,” he said in an earlier statement.

The world tour announcement followed the deluxe version of the third repackage of his ‘F*ck Love’ series. Back in July, LAROI said he hoped to release the mixtape’s follow-up prior to going on a large tour.

Recently, LAROI made his awards show debut at the MTV Video Music Awards, where he performed ‘Stay’ live with Justin Bieber. Speaking to NME, LAROI explained how the collaboration came to be.

“I actually never asked him how he found my shit,” LAROI said of Bieber. “He just DM’d me one day on Instagram and was just like, ‘You got the sauce’, and I responded back and was like, ‘Yo, what’s up? I’m a big fan’. He liked my message and that was it from there.”