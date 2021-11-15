The Kid LAROI, Amy Shark, Genesis Owusu and more to perform at ARIA Awards ceremony

Organisers have revealed the location and performer line-up of this year’s virtual ARIA Awards ceremony, taking place next week.

For the first time, the ceremony will be held at Sydney’s Taronga Zoo, with all award nominees invited to attend the site. The ceremony will also feature an exclusive performance from The Kid LAROI, as well as leading nominees Amy Shark, Genesis Owusu, Budjerah, RÜFÜS DU SOL and Gretta Ray.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to be able to celebrate this incredible year of creativity, dedication and perseverance from our music industry with such an outstanding lineup of stars from home and abroad,” ARIA chief executive Annabelle Herd said in a statement.

Advertisement

“It is, of course, another different year for the Awards and Australian music at large, but we’re very proud that it hasn’t stopped us from delivering the world-class event our industry deserves, and at the absolutely stunning Taronga Zoo no less.”

In addition to the performers, Baker Boy, Charli XCX, The Wiggles, Peach PRC, Troye Sivan, Vera Blue and Lime Cordiale have been enlisted as award presenters this year.

Ed Sheeran will also appear in a video tribute to the late Mushroom Group chairman, Michael Gudinski, who died earlier this year and subsequently had the Breakthrough Artist Award renamed in his honour. Sheeran and Gudinski were close friends, with the singer flying into Australia to perform at the industry figure’s state funeral back in March.

The ARIAs will be live-streamed on YouTube and broadcast on 9Now from 7.30pm AEDT on Wednesday November 24. Other artists up for awards include The Avalanches, Ngaiire, Tones And I, Tkay Maidza and Youngn Lipz.