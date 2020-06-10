The Kid Laroi announces new single with Juice WRLD, ‘GO!’

South Sydney rapper The Kid Laroi has today (June 11) announced that ‘GO!’, his collaboration with his late friend Juice WRLD, is coming this Friday (June 12).

‘GO!’ will be Laroi’s fifth single of 2020 so far, following the release of ‘Diva’ with Lil Tecca, ‘Fade Away’ with Lil Tjay and ‘Go Dumb’ with Y2K, Blackbear and Bankrol Hayden. He also shared solo single ‘Addison Rae’, named after the TikTok star, in March.

Laroi has been very public about his relationship with Juice WRLD since supporting the late rapper in his final tour last year. Juice WRLD passed away shortly after his 2019 Australian tour concluded.

Juice appeared to be somewhat of a mentor to The Kid Laroi, with Laroi repeatedly referring to him as ‘big bro’ on social media.

“Never…not like this big bro,” Laroi wrote on Instagram follow Juice’s passing, “I’m gonna make u proud. fuck.”

Juice WRLD passed away in December last year, following cardiac arrest-like symptoms upon arrival at a Chicago airport. It was later ruled that he died from an accidental overdose of oxycodone and codeine.

Juice WRLD’s first posthumous single, ‘Righteous’, came out earlier this year.