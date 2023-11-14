The Kid LAROI announces Australia and New Zealand 2024 stadium tour

The Kid LAROI has announced his first ever stadium tour in Australia and New Zealand, set to take place next year – see the full list of dates below.

Today (November 14), the Australian rapper took to social media to announce the tour, dubbed “The First Time Tour”, which will see him exclusively perform at stadiums Down Under between February 2 and February 18.

The tour includes shows in Melbourne, Auckland, Perth, Adelaide and more. See more details below. The rapper also teased that he’s “bringing some friends”, and that an announcement for tour dates in the United States and Europe are on the way.

General public tickets will go on sale on Monday, November 20 via Ticketek Australia and TEG Live Australia. However, pre-sales are set to go live on Thursday (November 16) via Telstra Plus, and will last for just 24 hours, beginning at 10am local time.

The Kid LAROI’s Australia and New Zealand 2024 tour dates are:

February 2024:

02 – Melbourne, Australia – AAMI Park

05 – Auckland, New Zealand – Spark Stadium

09 – Perth, Australia – HBF Park

13 – Adelaide, Australia – Cooper Stadium

16 – Sydney, Australia – Commbank Stadium

18 – Gold Coast, Australia – CBUS Super Stadium

The Kid LAROI most recently released his long-awaited debut album, ‘The First Time’, on November 10. NME‘s Thomas Smith wrote of the record in a four-star review: “‘The First Time’ is an undeniably well-made album. Howard toes the line between on-trend pop-rap with gnarlier elements… It feels like an emotional breakthrough for Howard, but it comes just a little too late.”

The album notable features the track ‘Too Much’, featuring BTS’ Jungkook and Central Cee. Prior to the release of ‘Too Much’, The Kid Laroi had teased the single by hinting that he had worked with BTS’ Jungkook. On October 5, he shared a selfie taken on a plane with the caption: “Was it too much?” Seen beside him in the photo was a Funko Pop! figure of Jungkook.