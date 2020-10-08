The Kid LAROI, Baker Boy, G Flip and more nominated for MTV EMA Best Australian Act

Nominees for the 2020 MTV Europe Music Awards have been announced, including those in the running for Best Australian Act.

Five Australian artists are nominated for the Best Australian Act category: rappers The Kid Laroi and Baker Boy, G Flip, Tones And I and Hayden James.

All acts have released new music this year. Notably, 2020 was the year G Flip and The Kid LAROI released their debut full-lengths, ‘About Us’ and ‘F*ck Love’, respectively. Baker Boy, Tones And I and Hayden James have each shared a number of singles over the year.

Advertisement

Pop singer Ruel took out the award last year, after releasing his breakthrough single, ‘Painkiller’. He was up against Tones And I, Sampa The Great and Dean Lewis.

The Aussie acts join overseas artists BENEE, Dua Lipa, Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish, The Weeknd, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, among others, who are up for a range of other award categories. These include Best Artist, Best Song, Best Collaboration and Best Video.

Congratulations to @oneruel for winning Best Australian Act at the #MTVEMA! pic.twitter.com/zpI5KBdMvG — MTV AUSTRALIA (@MTVAUSTRALIA) November 3, 2019

Voting on all of the main categories opened earlier this week and voting for Best Australian Act will close on Monday, November 2 at 8.59am AEDT.