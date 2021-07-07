The Kid LAROI, Baker Boy, Sycco lead National Indigenous Music Awards nominations

The Kid LAROI, Baker Boy and Sycco are among the finalists in this year’s National Indigenous Music Awards.

The three acts lead the nominations with three categories each, including Artist of the Year. Other artists in the running for awards include newcomer Budjerah, NME cover star Miiesha, Jessica Mauboy, Tia Gostelow, Birdz, King Stingray and Troy Cassar-Daley. All up, 14 solo acts and 11 groups are shortlisted across the seven categories.

“This year, as we focus on healing and reflection, we have the wonderful opportunity to reconnect as a community to discover and celebrate the magic of music from both up-and-coming and established First Nation artists,” NIMAs creative director Ben Graetz said in a statement.

“The finalists are some of the most talented musicians across the country and the world, and we are proud to be able to provide a platform for their musical craft to be recognised.”

The NIMAs will return to an in-person event on August 7 at the Darwin Amphitheatre, following a live-streamed ceremony in 2020.

The 2021 National Indigenous Music Awards nominees:

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Sycco

Birdz

Miiesha

Baker Boy

The Kid LAROI

Jessica Mauboy

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Tia Gostelow – ‘Chrysalis’

The Kid LAROI – ‘F*ck Love’

Leah Flanagan – ‘Colour by Number’

JK-47 – ‘Made For This’

Benny Walker – ‘Chosen Line’

SONG OF THE YEAR

Baker Boy, Dallas Woods, Sampa The Great – ‘Better Days’

Birdz – ‘Bagi-la-m Bargan’

Miiesha – ‘Damaged’

The Kid LAROI – ‘Without You’

Sycco – ‘Dribble’

NEW TALENT OF THE YEAR

J-MILLA

Beddy Rays

King Stingray

Budjerah

Chasing Ghosts

FILM CLIP OF THE YEAR

Budjerah – ‘Higher’

Baker Boy – ‘Ride ft. Yirrmal’

Troy Cassar-Daley – ‘Back On Country’

Sycco – ‘My Ways’

Tia Gostelow – ‘Two Lovers’

COMMUNITY CLIP OF THE YEAR

Kakadu Collective and Victor Rostron – ‘Mayali’

Fig Tree Mob with the Dunghutti community in South West Rocks – ‘Barrunba (Dreaming)’

Gunbalanya School – ‘Stories of the Land’

Gunbalanya School – ‘Talk About Emotions’

Students of Peppimenarti School – ‘Stand Strong’

INDIGENOUS LANGUAGE AWARD OF THE YEAR

Guwanbal Gurruwiwi and Netanela Mizrahii – ‘The Djari Project’

Shellie Morris and Jason Durrurrnga – ‘Dharuk Gurtha’

Garrangali Band – ‘Tongues of the Fire’

Stuart Joel Nuggett – ‘I Am That Man/Ngaaya-Baaya’

Stuart Joel Nuggett – ‘Monsoon/Kuyubulu’