The Kid LAROI becomes youngest Aussie solo artist to top ARIA Album Chart

17-year-old rapper The Kid LAROI has topped the ARIA Album Chart with his album ‘F*ck Love (Savage)’, making him the youngest Australian solo artist in history to do so.

The deluxe version of his debut mixtape arrived in November through Sony, featuring new tracks with Machine Gun Kelly, Marshmello, YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Internet Money. The LP was predicted to take out Number One spot this week after being pipped at the post by the soundtrack for ABC children’s show Bluey.

“Number One in my own country means more to me than anything in the world. Thank you to everyone who has supported me and been with me through all of this. I love you all and I can’t wait to see you all again soon,” LAROI said in a statement.

Three songs off the album, ‘WITHOUT YOU’, ‘So Done’ and ‘GO’ are certified platinum singles, while ‘Addison Rae’, ‘Let Her Go’, ‘Diva’, ‘WRONG’ and ‘Tell Me Why’ are all certified gold tracks.

“To take home a number one album at the age of 17 is very special and LAROI is so well deserving of this success. To see his development from when we first met him at 12 years old is incredible,” Sony Music Australia CEO Denis Handlin said.

“LAROI is the real deal – we will give him all the support in the world and at the same time, get out of the way so that his brilliance gives him the creative wings to fly.”

LAROI’s album also earned him ARIA Award nominations for Best Male Artist, Breakthrough Artist and Best Hip-Hop Release.