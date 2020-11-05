The Kid LAROI drops ‘F*CK LOVE’ deluxe edition ‘SAVAGE’, featuring Machine Gun Kelly

The Kid LAROI has surprised fans today (November 6) with the release of a deluxe edition of his debut mixtape ‘F*CK LOVE’, titled ‘F*CK LOVE (SAVAGE)’.

The deluxe edition sees the Sydney rapper add seven new singles to the mixtape’s tracklist, including previously released single ‘So Done‘.

In addition, there’s a slew of new features on the release. Machine Gun Kelly appears on new song ‘F*CK YOU, GOODBYE’, Marshmello features on ‘FEEL SOMETHING’ and both YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Internet Money appear on ‘TRAGIC’.

Listen to ‘F*CK LOVE (SAVAGE)’ below:

The release of ‘F*CK LOVE (SAVAGE)’ was preceded by a brief teaser earlier this week.

Outside of his own project, The Kid LAROI has also been helping out fellow Sydney rappers and NME Australia cover stars OneFour by hopping on their most recent cut ‘My City‘, an ode to their hometown. ‘My City’ is set to appear on OneFour’s forthcoming EP, ‘Against All Odds‘.

It’s been a massive year for 17-year-old The Kid LAROI, who is currently nominated for three ARIA Awards at the forthcoming ceremony – ‘Best Male Artist’, ‘Breakthrough Artist’ and ‘Best Hip-Hop Release’.

The original release of ‘F*CK LOVE’ is also nominated for Australian Album of the Year at this year’s J Awards, alongside Miiesha, Tame Impala, Alice Ivy, Ball Park Music, Gordi, DMA’S, JK-47, Lime Cordiale and Spacey Jane.