The Kid LAROI drops surprise music video for ‘WRONG’ featuring Lil Mosey

Directed by controversial YouTuber, Logan Paul

The Kid Laroi

Teenage rapper The Kid LAROI has dropped a surprise music video today (September 18) for ‘WRONG’, featuring Lil Mosey.

The track appeared on his debut mixtape, ‘F*CK LOVE’, which was released in July.

The clip is shot like a high school movie, with LAROI, real name Charlton Howard, pursuing a young librarian. Lil Mosey also makes an appearance to rap his verse, followed by footage of a dance party in the school gym.

Watch it below:

It was directed by controversial YouTuber Logan Paul, who caused a stir on the internet when he uploaded a since deleted video from Japan’s suicide forest to his channel in 2018.

LAROI’s ‘F*CK LOVE’ featured other collaborations with Corbin and the late Juice WRLD, who LAROI considered a friend and a mentor.

The pair’s track, ‘GO’, was released as a single in June. LAROI shared a statement about losing his friend via Instagram.

it’s been a little over 6 months since you been gone, and it still doesn’t feel right. before we even met you were my favourite artist, and I still think everyday how cool it was that I got to b damn near family with my idol. you took me all over the world on a f*cking private jet and showed me a whole different side of life that not many people get to see. from all the months you let me live at your crib, to all the nights I spent watching and learning from you in the studio, to all the concerts and tours I got to witness.. I got to learn from a real life legend. it’s not even in my character to write long ass shit like this but fuck it our song is about to come out and I just wanna say how much I wish you were here with me to enjoy this shit. we all love and miss you back here ❤️ #LLJW #GRADEA

“it’s been a little over 6 months since you been gone, and it still doesn’t feel right,” he wrote.

“I got to learn from a real life legend. it’s not even in my character to write long ass shit like this but fuck it our song is about to come out and I just wanna say how much I wish you were here with me to enjoy this shit. we all love and miss you back here ❤️”

A month later, LAROI shared a tribute to the late Juice WRLD, with the song ‘Tell Me Why’.

