The Kid LAROI drops surprise new music video for ‘Always Do’

The Kid LAROI has surprised fans yet again this week with a new music video for his song, ‘Always Do’, directed by Steve Cannon.

The 17-year-old rapper revealed the new visual in a tweet today (November 6). He also noted that the entire video was shot yesterday, and that Cannon “stayed up all last night editing it”.

Watch the video below:

Advertisement

‘Always Do’ is lifted from the deluxe edition of the Sydney rapper’s debut mixtape ‘F*CK LOVE’, titled ‘F*CK LOVE (SAVAGE)’.

The rapper initially teased the deluxe edition earlier this week, before dropping it yesterday (November 5). The deluxe edition includes seven new songs in its tracklist, including previously released single ‘So Done‘.

The additional tracks also feature guests including Machine Gun Kelly on ‘F*CK YOU, GOODBYE’, Marshmello on ‘FEEL SOMETHING’ and both YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Internet Money on ‘TRAGIC’.

The Kid LAROI also teamed up with NME Australia cover stars OneFour last week for their new single, ‘My City’. The track is slated to appear on the group’s forthcoming debut EP, ‘Against All Odds’, due out on November 13.

Advertisement

The Kid LAROI’s debut mixtape was nominated for the J Awards’ 2020 Australian Album Of The Year earlier this week, running against Miiesha, Tame Impala, Alice Ivy, Ball Park Music, Gordi, DMA’S, JK-47, Lime Cordiale and Spacey Jane.

He’s also up for three ARIA Awards at the forthcoming 2020 ceremony – ‘Best Male Artist’, ‘Breakthrough Artist’ and ‘Best Hip-Hop Release’ – and is one of five Aussie artists up for the ‘Best Australian Act’ at the MTV EMAs, alongside the likes of Baker Boy and Tones And I.