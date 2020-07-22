The Kid Laroi drops teaser for upcoming album, ‘Fuck Love’

The Kid Laroi has dropped a visual teaser for his debut album ‘Fuck Love’, which is set for release on Friday.

He posted the short clip on his socials today after announcing a release date earlier this week.

The album is his first full-length project and is comprised of 15 tracks, including skits and collaborations with musical guests. Young American artists Lil Mosey and Corbin both appear on the record, as does the late Juice WRLD, who Laroi considered a friend and mentor.

Their collaborative single ‘GO’ was released on June 12, with Laroi posting a tribute to the rapper on Instagram. “it’s been a little over 6 months since you been gone, and it still doesn’t feel right,” he wrote.

“I got to learn from a real life legend. it’s not even in my character to write long ass shit like this but fuck it our song is about to come out and I just wanna say how much I wish you were here with me to enjoy this shit. we all love and miss you back here ❤️”

Laroi followed up from ‘GO’ with ‘Tell Me Why’, again honouring his late friend. It was his sixth track of the year, having released ‘Diva’ with Lil Tecca, ‘Fade Away’ with Lil Tjay, ‘Go Dumb’ with Y2K, Blackbear and Bankrol Hayden, as well as ‘Addison Rae’, named after the TikTok star.