The Kid LAROI says ‘F*ck Love 3’ is “immature”: “I don’t agree with the message of the album”

The Kid LAROI has spoken candidly about his 2021 project ‘F*ck Love 3’, describing the debut mixtape as “immature”.

The Australian rapper spoke on the contents of ‘F*ck Love 3’ in an interview with Billboard published yesterday (February 21). “I kind of don’t like that project,” LAROI said, before reflecting on the mixtape’s title and message. “I don’t agree with the message of the album in general. ‘F*ck Love 3’, I think it was an immature statement to make.”

The rapper went on to admit that the project — which marked one of three re-issues of the original 2020 ‘F*ck Love’ mixtape — was “like a heat of the moment statement.” He continued: “The cool thing about music and putting stuff out is it’s like a time capsule, right? So, it’s like, ‘Whatever, that’s how I felt at the time.’ It’s cool that I get to look back, cringe at it, and be proud of the next stuff I’m about to put out.”

Advertisement

Elsewhere in the interview, LAROI discussed the status of his upcoming debut studio album ‘The First Time’, the trailer for which arrived last month. The rapper said he’s been creating the album over the past two years, and that it was borne out of “little ideas.” He continued: “Not two years of every day working towards this album, but two years in between other stuff.”

“Making little ideas, and the stuff that I started with at the beginning that I’m going to see through to the end with this [album]. And then the stuff that I made three days ago that I feel needs to be on the fucking thing. So, it’s just been a slow process.”

LAROI has so far previewed ‘The First Time’ with two singles, including ‘Love Again’ in January and ‘Kids Are Growing Up (Part 1)’ last month. The rapper has also shared the intro track ‘I Can’t Go Back To The Way It Was’. ‘The First Time’ is set for release later this year.

‘F*ck Love 3’ was the version of LAROI’s mixtape that featured the Justin Bieber-assisted track ‘Stay’, which LAROI described as “the most organic way of making a song I’ve ever done” in a 2021 interview with NME.

Across the mixtape’s three releases and additional deluxe edition, LAROI collaborated with producer Benny Blanco, as well as fellow artists Machine Gun Kelly and Polo G. In 2021, the rapper enlisted Miley Cyrus for a new version of the ‘F*ck Love’ single ‘Without You’.