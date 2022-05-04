The Kid LAROI, Genesis Owusu, Tones And I lead 2022 APRA Award winners

The Kid LAROI, Genesis Owusu and Tones And I lead the winners at this year’s APRA Music Awards, which were held last night (May 3) at Melbourne Town Hall.

LAROI won in three categories – Songwriter of the Year, the peer-voted APRA Song of the Year for Justin Bieber collaboration ‘Stay’, and Most Performed Hip Hop/Rap Work for ‘Without You’. With ‘Stay’, he becomes the youngest ever winner in the Song of the Year category.

“Thank you for awarding me with Songwriter of the Year. I really appreciate the support and I want to give a quick shout out to fans back home,” LAROI said when accepting the award via video link from Los Angeles. “I’m stoked to be on my way back and I can’t wait to perform the ‘End Of The World’ tour with you guys. I miss you all and I’ll see you soon.”

Genesis Owusu won Breakthrough Songwriter of the Year, while Tones And I won Most Performed Pop Work for ‘Fly Away’ and Most Performed Australian Work Overseas for ‘Dance Monkey’.

Other winners on the evening – which was hosted by Julia Zemiro, Eddie Perfect and Jerome Farah – included The Wiggles, Joel Corry, Vance Joy, Amy Shark, Budjerah and AC/DC. See the full list below.

Performances on the night included the Hard-Ons covering The Saints‘ ‘Know Your Product’ in tribute to the late Chris Bailey, while Tones And I delivered a rendition of Amyl and The Sniffers‘ ‘Guided By Angels’ and grentperez performed The Kid LAROI’s ‘Stay’.

Chris Cheney of The Living End united with Dallas Woods and KYE for a mash-up of AC/DC’s ‘Back In Black’ and Woods’ collaboration with Jerome Farah, ‘Hoodlum’. Tasman Keith, meanwhile, linked up with Cookin’ On 3 Burners, Kylie Auldist, Didirri, Jungaji Brady and Dean Brady for ‘First Nation’, a track from Midnight Oil‘s ‘Makarrata Project’ album that Keith features on.

Telenova and Mindy Meng Wang performed Hiatus Kaiyote‘s ‘Red Room’, and Jack Ladder & the Dreamlanders covered Genesis Owusu’s ‘The Other Black Dog’.

“It was an absolute joy to celebrate the success and artistry of the Australian songwriters who have persevered and kept us entertained and connected over the last couple of challenging years,” said APRA AMCOS Chief Executive Dean Ormston.

“Congratulations to the winners, nominees and performers, who helped to create such a memorable night in honouring 40 years of the APRA Music Awards.”

The winner’s of the 2022 APRA Awards were:

Peer-Voted APRA Song of the Year

The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber – ‘Stay’

Breakthrough Songwriter of the Year

Genesis Owusu

Ted Albert Award for Outstanding Services to Australian Music

The Wiggles

Most Performed Australian Work

Joel Corry feat. MNEK – ‘Head & Heart’

Most Performed Alternative Work

Vance Joy – ‘Missing Piece’

Most Performed Blues & Roots Work

Ziggy Alberts – ‘Letting Go’

Most Performed Country Work

Amy Shark feat. Keith Urban – ‘Love Songs Ain’t for Us’

Most Performed Dance/Electronic Work

Joel Corry feat. MNEK – ‘Head & Heart’

Most Performed Hip Hop/Rap Work

The Kid LAROI – ‘Without You’

Most Performed Pop Work

Tones and I – ‘Fly Away’

Most Performed R&B/Soul Work

Budjerah – ‘Higher’

Most Performed Rock Work

AC/DC – ‘Shot in the Dark’

Most Performed Australian Work Overseas

Tones and I – ‘Dance Monkey’

Most Performed International Work

Sigala and James Arthur – ‘Lasting Love’

Licensee Of The Year

TAFE Queensland, Great Big Events