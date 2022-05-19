The Kid LAROI has teamed up with McDonald’s to launch his own meal

The Kid LAROI has collaborated with McDonald’s to serve up his very own meal, as part of a unique series rolled out by the fast food company.

The collaboration between McDonald’s and LAROI marks the first between an Australian artist in the restaurant’s Famous Orders roll-outs. McDonald’s teased their team-up with the singer on Instagram yesterday (May 18), sharing a darkly-lit image of Howard crouched before the chain’s distinctive red and gold ‘M’ arch.

Advertisement

Today (May 19), McDonald’s revealed that Howard’s Famous Order would be available from May 27 at restaurants across the country, on both the MyMacca’s app and McDelivery. The artist’s ultimate meal will comprise of a cheeseburger with no pickles, medium fries, a medium frozen Coke and a six-pack of Chicken McNuggets with barbecue sauce. In a press release today (May 19), LAROI said of his menu picks that he is “definitely not about that pickle”.

“I’m a huge Macca’s fan, and have great memories of visiting my local Macca’s in Waterloo, Sydney for a Frozen Coke on a hot Aussie day,” he said. “I can’t wait to share my meal with the rest of the country and for the first time, give Aussies their very own local Famous Order.”

Macca’s Senior Brand Manger Liz Whitbread added: “What unites all our customers is everyone has a go-to Macca’s order, no matter who you are or how famous you’ve become.

“We are excited to bring The Kid LAROI’s order to life, and give customers a way to connect with one of the most popular names in music right now.”

The launch of the meal will coincide with LAROI’s first-ever headlining Australian tour, with the ‘End Of The World’ arena tour set to commence next Thursday (May 26) at Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena.

Advertisement

In May 2021, Korean superstars BTS launched their own meal, also as part of Famous Order. The option was made available in 49 countries, including the US and Canada. The BTS Meal included a Coke, medium fries, 10 Chicken McNuggets and new sweet chilli and cajun sauces, which were “new limited-time sauces picked by BTS and inspired by McDonald’s South Korea”.

Then, in July, McDonald’s said BTS were the reason for the “significant jump” in their sales for the quarter since the group’s Famous Order had been available. “The BTS Meal drove visits to our restaurants and significant lifts in Chicken McNugget sales – one of our core menu items,” McDonald’s said.