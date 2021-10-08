The Kid LAROI is working on a project to explore his name, a nod to his mother’s Kamilaroi heritage

The Kid LAROI has revealed that he has several projects planned for the future – in addition to his forthcoming debut album – including one that will explore the origins behind his artist name, a nod to his mother’s Indigenous roots a member of the Kamilaroi tribe.

LAROI (real name Charlton Howard) adopted the moniker sometime between 2015 and 2017, shortly before he signed a development deal with Sony Music Australia. It was partially inspired by his mother (and manager) Sloane, who would refer to him as Charlton Laroi in promotional materials issued through her agency, Mama Capone Management.

The as-yet-untitled project was teased in a new interview with Billboard, wherein LAROI also touched on his first full-length effort – due out in 2022 – saying that he hopes it will encourage people to stop comparing him to other artists.

He said: “I understand that’s what happens in the beginning of [a career]. I feel like as I keep going, people will start to see me more for me. I think that’s already happening. Hopefully with this album, people will really start to separate me as my own person.”

Elsewhere in the interview, LAROI’s manager, Adam Leber, points out that the rapper has “a great sense of art and culture”, saying: “He’s a bit of an old soul – he’s heavily into artists like [INXS’] Michael Hutchence and Kurt Cobain.”

At the end of September, it was announced that LAROI had signed to Leber’s agency, Rebel Management, after parting ways with Scooter Braun’s SB Projects less than four months into his tenure with them.

An unnamed source reportedly told Billboard that LAROI left SB Projects due to “significant problems” that he had with the company’s president, Allison Kaye. LAROI is yet to comment directly on his departure, however Braun told Billboard: “I’m proud of the historic success we had together in our short time – I am rooting for him always, and he knows that.”

Back in July, The Kid LAROI released ‘F*ck Love 3: Over You’, the third instalment in a trilogy of mixtapes following ‘F*ck Love’ in July 2020 and ‘F*ck Love (Savage)’ that November. The latest mixtape – which itself was followed a week after release with an expanded edition, ‘F*ck Love 3+’ – featured LAROI’s smash-hit collaboration with Justin Bieber, ‘Stay’, as well as a Polo G collab titled ‘Not Sober’.

September saw LAROI announce his first ever world tour for 2022, which will kick off in late January with stops in the US, Europe, UK, Australia and New Zealand.

Earlier in the month, LAROI made his awards show debut at the MTV Video Music Awards, where he and Bieber performed ‘Stay’. Speaking to NME, LAROI said he “actually never asked [Bieber] how he found my shit. He just DM’d me one day on Instagram and was just like, ‘You got the sauce’, and I responded back and was like, ‘Yo, what’s up? I’m a big fan’. He liked my message and that was it from there.”