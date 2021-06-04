The Kid LAROI joins Scooter Braun Projects’ management roster

Sydney rapper The Kid LAROI has joined the management roster of American record executive Scooter Braun, who manages Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande and more.

As Variety reports, LAROI recently signed on with Scooter Braun Projects (SBP), with his management to be split between Braun himself, SBP president Allison Kaye and general manager Jen McDaniels.

LAROI was previously managed by Grade A Productions, whom his unofficial mentor, the late Juice WRLD, was also signed to.

The Sydney rapper has been a longtime fan of one of Braun’s biggest signings, Justin Bieber, who LAROI credited with his passion to pursue music in the first place.

“I remember when I was seven years old and my older cousin took me to go watch the Never Say Never documentary with her when it came out in the movie theater,” LAROI told Variety back in April.

“I didn’t really know a lot about Justin Bieber, I was like seven years old, but I remember after watching that movie I was like, ‘Yo, this is the coolest kid in the fucking world.’”

At 17, he’s already collaborated with a host of big-name artists following the release of his debut mixtape ‘F*CK LOVE’ last year.

So far, the list includes the aforementioned Bieber on ‘Unstable’, Miley Cyrus for their rework of ‘Without You’, Marshmello for ‘Feel Something’ and Machine Gun Kelly on ‘F*ck You, Goodbye’. A rumoured collaboration with PNAU and Elton John is also on the cards.

Braun has been the subject of controversy, most notably for his fued with Taylor Swift over the sale of her master recordings. His holdings company sold the rights to her masters to a private equity firm back in 2020, a year after he’d acquired her prior record label Big Machine Label Group.

Swift took to social media after the sale to state that she’d attempted negotiating to buy the masters herself off Braun, but he would only do so if she signed an NDA that would prevent her from ever saying “another word about Scooter Braun unless it was positive”.

“He would never even quote my team a price. These master recordings were not for sale to me,” she wrote.

Braun is also being sued for $50million by his former business partner Peter Comisar, who claims the music executive deceived him into leaving a lucrative job.