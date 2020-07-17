The Kid Laroi shares Juice WRLD tribute ‘Tell Me Why’

Australian rapper The Kid Laroi has shared a new single, ‘Tell Me Why.’

The track, released today (July 17), is a tribute to the late rapper Juice WRLD. Laroi had previously collaborated with Juice, considering him a “mentor” and a “brother.”

An accompanying music video for the single has been released. Cole Bennett of Lyrical Lemonade created the video.

The single mark’s Laroi’s sixth new single released this year. ‘Diva,’ featuring Lil Tecca, was originally released in late January. ‘Addison Rae’ followed in March. Laroi then featured on Y2K’s single ‘Go Dumb’ alongside blackbear and Bankrol Hayden. Shortly after the release of ‘Go Dumb,’ Laroi released ‘Fade Away’ with Lil Tjay.

Prior to ‘Tell Me Why,’ Laroi’s most recent single was ‘GO’, a collaborative effort with Juice that has been streamed over 40 million times on Spotify alone.

At the time of the single’s release, Laroi penned an emotional tribute to the late rapper on his Instagram.

“before we even met you were my favourite artist,” he said.

“I still think everyday how cool it was that I got to b [sic] damn near family with my idol.”

‘Tell Me Why’ features production from the team of OKTanner, Pharaoh Vice, Rio Lvya, Mjnichols and Taz Taylor.

The 16-year-old rapper and singer will release his debut mixtape later in 2020.